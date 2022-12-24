Music | Pussy Riot -ryhmä julkaisi musiikkivideon, jossa muun muassa virtsataan Putinin kuvan päälle

The new song and video of the Russian activist group and band came out on Christmas Eve.

Renowned venäläinen performanssi- ja aktivistiryhmä sekä musiikkiyhtye Pussy Riot julkaisi uuden musiikkivideon jouluaattona. Paragraph Mama, they’re watching the TV (“Mother, don’t watch TV”) and the music video made for it are a statement against Russia’s war of aggression.

The rap song criticizes, among other things, the propaganda broadcast by Russian television. The lyrics cover many other issues about the war, Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine and the current state of Russia. Kuvamateriaalissa nähdään Pussy Riotin esiintymisen lomassa dokumentti- ja tv-kuvaa muun muassa sodan tuhoista Ukrainassa.

Towards the end of the video, the band demands a revolution for Russia (“let Moscow burn”), professes love for Ukraine and, at the climax, a masked member urinates Vladimir Putin over the picture.

You can watch the video below. The lyrics in Russian are subtitled in English.

Pussy Riot has been known as a thorn in Putin’s flesh for ten years. The group rose to international fame in 2012, when women dressed in colorful balaclava, dresses and leggings performed performed Mother of God, expel Putin -named for his punk prayer in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral.

The three band members who participated in the protest, Maria Aljohina, Yekaterina Samutsevich and Nadezhda Tolokonnikovawas sentenced to two years of forced labor in prison for hooliganism.

Alyohina was released early in December 2013. Since then, she has continued to oppose Putin’s regime. Aljohina fled Russia in April, even though before that she had always thought that she would stay in Russia, what happened:

HS’s Monthly Supplement interviewed Nadežda Tolokonnikova in the fall of 2020:

