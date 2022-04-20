The movie from It Takes Two will come out on the platform Amazon Prime Video and will see Seven Bucks Productions of The Rock in the role of executive producer with dj2 Entertainment: Variety brings him back.

We have known since last January that It Takes Two will become a film, but apparently the project has just taken a different turn and there is a possibility that the aforementioned The Rock will join the castalthough there is still nothing official about it.

There history the transposition will follow the events of May and Cody, a couple about to divorce who find themselves trapped in the body of two dolls belonging to their daughter Rose.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller, formerly responsible for the script of the two Sonics, will take care of adapting the game to the film, while on the front of the executive producers we will also find Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis of Hazelight Studios.

The success of the films dedicated to the blue hedgehog from SEGA seem to have turned the spotlight on videogame films, see also the recent rumor about the Streets of Rage film by the creator of John Wick.