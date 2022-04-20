The Department of Public Health in Ras Al Khaimah Municipality revealed that it had implemented inspection and control campaigns on restaurants, kitchens, cafeterias, groceries, health and veterinary facilities in the emirate since the beginning of Ramadan until the day before yesterday, which resulted in the seizure of 58 violating facilities, during the implementation of 433 inspection and control rounds.

The Director of the Public Health Department in the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, Shaima Al Tunaiji, told “Emirates Today” that a plan has been developed to implement targeted inspection campaigns on high-risk facilities and on high-demand facilities, especially in the pre-breakfast and evening periods, through inspection tours. Systematic and planned and through sudden inspection tours.

She added that 150 inspection rounds have been conducted since the beginning of Ramadan on food establishments, including restaurants, kitchens, cafeterias and groceries, which resulted in the seizure of 30 violating food establishments. Conducting 93 inspection tours of veterinary facilities, which resulted in the seizure of 11 violating facilities.

She indicated that the six most prominent inspectors of the Control Department in food, health and veterinary facilities were monitored, which were represented in non-compliance with personal hygiene, non-compliance with good storage standards, non-compliance with issuing health cards to workers, and non-compliance with health requirements, as workers were caught working without health cards, in addition to not wearing Uniforms designated for work and lack of concern for the cleanliness and sterilization of the facility. She stated that the municipality has breastfed conditions for restaurants and kitchens regarding providing meals to consumers, including not allowing them to display any food products outside restaurants, kitchens and cafeterias.

She explained that six conditions have been set for restaurants and kitchens to provide iftar meals to fasting people, which are: adherence to health requirements and obtaining a no-objection from the Food Control Department, meeting preparation areas and transportation vehicles with health and nutritional conditions, and adhering to health requirements related to controlling the temperatures of meals during the preparation process. Meals, transporting and distributing them, and avoiding exceeding the facility’s capacity, pointed out that the percentage of food establishments’ commitment to health and nutritional standards since the beginning of Ramadan reached 87%.

She added that the inspection campaigns and inspection tours will continue intensively throughout the month of Ramadan on all establishments, and there will be surprise inspection campaigns among them to ensure the extent to which all establishments adhere to health and food standards to ensure the preparation and delivery of foodstuffs fit for consumption, to preserve the health and safety of consumers and to ensure that they eat healthy products and meals.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

