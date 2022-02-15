test object: Renault Megane E-Tech

Performance: EV60 220 hp Optimum Charge Iconic

Location: Marbella and surroundings

Weather conditions: sunny and an enviable 18 degrees

Hey, the new Megane!

Indeed. And he’s a little different than usual. With all the e-knowledge and expertise they have acquired in recent years, Renault dares to make the core model of their range fully electric in one fell swoop.

He also looks quite different…

The design follows the set-up, shall we say. The wheelbase is longer, the overall length shorter. It’s closer to the ground, but the nose is higher, giving it a crossover feel. You can no longer avoid it, in 2022.

What kinds of versions are there?

Two types of batteries: 40 and 60 kWh. Two types of engines: 130 and 220 hp. And three trim levels, of which the Iconic we have here is the non-plus-ultra. Leather, massage chairs, that work.

How does the electric Renault Megane E-Tech drive?

Renault wanted to build in the right dose of driving pleasure. They provided the Megane E-Tech with extremely direct steering, which is very progressive around the middle position, so that you don’t have to drive on the highway. pong have to play between the lines. They made sure that it was not too heavy and that it uses its power efficiently, so that it does not require a huge battery (the stated range of the 60 kWh is 470 kilometers). And they gave him a chassis that keeps things nicely under control and strikes a good balance between stiff and supple.

Did you notice anything special?

Our test editor doesn’t really fit in the back at 1.83 meters: he is stuck between the seat and the headliner. We are also used to that nowadays with all those sloping rooflines, but it remains quite embarrassing in this segment. Saving money: the infotainment. It runs on Google, works quickly and logically and looks beautiful.

How much does the electric Renault Megane E-Tech cost?

It starts in the Netherlands at 35,390 euros. You have our furthest driving, fastest and fully equipped test version from 45,990 euros.

Of course there is much more to tell about the electric Renault Megane E-Tech. Read our full driving test in TopGear Magazine 202, in stores from March 24th!