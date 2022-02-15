Putin added, “We talked about the Russian point of view regarding the proposals related to the security guarantees Russia gave to America and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). We discussed a number of demands related to NATO’s non-expansion to the east, its abandonment of the deployment of offensive weapons along the Russian borders, and the return of the Atlantic infrastructure. back to what it was in 1997.

He added, “Russia cannot condone what the Western Atlantic countries and America are doing, with regard to maintaining the principle of indivisibility of security, and this principle necessitates that there be adherence to specific obligations, such as the obligation not to strengthen and strengthen the national security of those countries at the expense of other countries.”

The Russian president added, “The American and NATO responses do not respond to or dissipate Russia’s concerns,” noting at the same time that there are

“A set of ideas that can be discussed, and this became clear during my meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and these items are related to European security and the short and medium-range missile system.”

“Ready to negotiate”

He stressed that his country is “ready to negotiate all thorny issues,” adding: “But not in isolation from the Russian proposals, whose implementation we consider one of Russia’s first national priorities.”

Putin accused the Ukrainian leadership of “evading” the implementation of the Minsk Agreement, and continued, “It does not undertake to respect the agreements concluded in Berlin and Paris. The former German chancellor proposed a specific formula for implementing the Minsk Agreement, and so far it has not been implemented.”

He added, “So far, the Kiev authorities have ignored these calls for direct dialogue with Donsk and Luhansk, violating human rights, and legalizing linguistic discrimination regarding the use of the Russian language in Ukraine.”

Schulz: The escalation must be reduced

For his part, Olaf Scholz stressed that his visit to Moscow “comes in the context of a severe crisis that we have not seen over the past decades in Europe.”

He continued, “We discussed the issue of security guarantees demanded by Russia and submitted proposals on them, and I listened to the Russians’ point of view. What raises concerns is the stationing of more than 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine, and I believe that the escalation must be reduced.”

He added, “It is important to prevent war. The Russian president told me about consultations with his foreign and defense minister, and there is a possibility to hold talks on multiple levels, and we must make sufficient effort to contain the crisis.”

Schulz described the withdrawal of some Russian forces from the border with Ukraine as a “positive thing”, and added, “With our allies in the European Union and NATO, we are ready to talk with Russia about collective security, as NATO proposed to hold negotiations within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, headed by Poland, These dialogues will take place in an atmosphere of understanding and in light of the recognition of the principles we have agreed upon, especially the sovereignty of states and the territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine.

‘Dangerous consequences if Ukraine is attacked’

The German chancellor stressed that “it is necessary not to discuss all these issues within the framework of the dialogue,” saying: “We must not reach a dead end. If any aggression or attack occurs against Ukraine, it will lead to dire consequences, and such an escalation must be stopped and disposed of wisely. by finding diplomatic solutions.

He explained that this was the reason that prompted him to visit Kiev, Monday, and Moscow, Tuesday, stressing his “confidence that the Normandy platform is a basic framework for resolving this crisis.”

He continued, “It is very positive that the Ukrainian president pledged yesterday that he will look at the amendments that can be made to the constitution, within the framework of the troika.”

He concluded his speech by saying: “With regard to the German people and the European people, it is clear that we must cooperate with Russia in order to ensure the collective security of all countries. We cannot achieve this without Russia and its participation, so I do not see that we have reached a dead end, and we must be courageous and responsible. We must do everything to de-escalate the situation in Europe.”

Russian gas and Germany

With regard to Russian gas supplied to Germany, Putin said that his country “provides a third of the European country’s energy needs, including 35 percent of gas imports and 35 percent of oil imports.”

He added, “Russia supplied gas to Germany by about 55 billion cubic meters, and even when there was a shortage of gas exports, we were working to supply it to German consumers according to the prices that have been established over the years.”

“I reiterate that we are ready to continue exporting gas through Ukraine until 2024, if demand from European consumers continues, and if Ukrainian gas pipelines are fit for use,” the Russian president said.

He also stressed the importance of the “North Stream 2” project to transport gas to Europe. He added, “The development of our bilateral relations (with Germany) includes other energy fields, such as energy that is generated using hydrogen. There is a discussion of these issues within the framework of the working group in the energy sector and climate change.”