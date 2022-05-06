Sinaloa.- Faced with the sad and unfortunate news of the assassination of the renowned journalist and columnist El Debate Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramosthe journalistic union, officials, politicians and associations lamented the event that occurred in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The body of the journalist was found this Thursday morning on a stretch of dirt road that connects to the International Highway Mexico15, south of the Sinaloa capital.

One of the personalities who lamented the assassination of Luis Enrique Ramírez was the senator of the Mexican Republic Mario Zamora Gastélum and expressed his sincere condolences through his official Twitter account.

Read more: In El Debate I found my place”: Our last interview with Luis Enrique Ramírez

“I deeply regret and condemn the murder of my friend and journalist from

@ELDEBATE, Luis Enrique Ramirez. This crime shocks us all, we hope that the competent authority will clarify it as soon as possible and justice will be done. My deepest condolences to family and friends. RIP,” the senator wrote.