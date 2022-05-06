Bonus 200 euros, Durigon: “The League in Parliament will do everything to correct this serious discrimination”

“In the Council of Ministers, the Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement have strongly requested that the 200 euro anti-inflation bonus be extended to other subjects, including the recipients of citizenship income. The risk, however, is that the measure passed penalize single-income families “.

He declares it to Affaritaliani.it the deputy of the League Claudio Durigon.

“We will present a question (also following the article by Affaritaliani.it on Tuesday 3 May) to understand how to get the government to intervene: let’s take for example a widow or a widower, perhaps with minor dependent children, who has an income of 36 thousand euros a year. He will not receive any support from the state, despite the difficulties linked to the increase in prices.

“Always following the limiting example, a family, on the other hand, with father, mother and minor dependent children, with an income of 34 thousand euros a year for each parent, and therefore with a family income of 68 thousand euros a year, will have from the state a bonus of 400 euros, 200 for each parent. This is a distortion that we cannot accept, and of which of course the diligent ministers of the Pd and M5S have not noticed. The League in Parliament will do everything to correct this serious discrimination and we count on the support of all political groups and of course also the government “.

