This week the rumor began to circulate that Hogwarts Legacy could be delayed yet again, now to 2023. However, a recent tweet from Warner Bros. Brazil It has awakened hope among the community, since it seems that this new magical adventure would be arriving this year.

via the official account Warner Bros. Brazil on Twitter, the company opened a thread with the games they will be publishing this year. Plus a few other things like Gotham Knights, MultiVersus, and Suicide Squid: Kill the Justice LeagueThey also decided to include Hogwarts Legacy.

AvalancheSoftware, The developers of this game said that this year they would finally be revealing several important details about the game, but at the time of writing we have not had anything official yet. This may be WB’s way of debunking the previously mentioned rumour, or it may mean nothing and hogwarts Legacy yes it will be delayed until 2023.

Publisher’s note: The year is just beginning, so it’s still a bit difficult to start talking about delays. Everything can change in these months, but let’s remember that this game was already delayed once, and there is still a possibility that it will happen again. We will have to wait for official confirmation.

Via: Twitter