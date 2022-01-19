tennis number one Novak Djokovicrecently expelled from Australia After a conflict decided in court over his vaccination status, he is co-founder and majority shareholder of a biotechnology company that works on a treatment against covid-19, the company’s director explained on Wednesday.

(Read also: Novak Djokovic: another ‘great’ closes the doors if he doesn’t get vaccinated)

“He is one of the founders of my company, created in June 2020,” Ivan Loncarevic, director of the Danish company QuantBioRes, told AFP.

It may interest you: (Exclusive: the complaint of sexual harassment that shakes Colombian sports)

The biotech company’s bylaws show that Djokovic and his wife Jelena between them own 80 percent of QuantBioRes, which employs about 20 people in Denmark, Slovenia, Australia and the UK.

The company’s goal

“Our goal is to develop a new technology to combat resistant viruses and bacteria and we have decided to use covid as a showcase,” he explained.

“If we can do it with covid-19, we can do it with all the other viruses,” he added. The society plans to launch clinical trials in Britain in the middle of this year, Loncarevic said.

Novak Djokovic, not vaccinated against covid-19, did not meet the requirements of being vaccinated with the full schedule set by Australia and his visa was cancelled.

After a few days of conflict, the courts confirmed the expulsion and the tennis player left Melbourne on Sunday, unable to take part in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year. Contacted by AFP, Novak’s spokesman

Djokovic did not wish to comment on his involvement with the Danish company.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal and his companions, close to being run over by a car, video)

AFP