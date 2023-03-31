A great euphoria of fans was what caused a young man in Guadalajara Jalisco after he showed up dressed as Christian Nodal in a city square.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the young man Nathan Alejandro (@nathan.alejandro22), shared the reaction of dozens of people after seeing him characterized as the Sonoran singer, famous for songs like “Goodbye Love”, “Bottle After Bottle” and more.

Due to Nathan’s resemblance to Christian Nodal, many fans, particularly women, came to take a picture.

In the video you can see how the young man also set up a protocol, with alleged security guards and more to give the impression that he was Nodal.

For their part, Internet users on TikTok considered that the resemblance of the young man was very great with that of the singer and they suppose that if they had found him in the shopping mall, they would not know if he is the real Christian Nodal.

“You look identical”, “Yes, it looks alike”, “The real one doesn’t give away so many photos, you’re very good”were some of the comments.