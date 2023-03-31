The surprising Boyacá Chicó, the only pointer in the League, with 20 units and one game pending, will be in Bogotá this Friday, to face Santa Fe (8:10 pm, with Win + signal).

In an environment in which many teams make huge investments, the leader is a team with a low budget, very controlled, and with a base that is quietly about to complete two and a half years of work and is now beginning to bear fruit.

“We are very happy with the performance of the team, but we remain with our feet on the ground,” he said. the Boyacá Chicó coach, the Mexican Mario García, who was part of the team that won the only star of the checkers, in the first half of 2008, with Alberto Gamero as DT and with a payroll with a much larger investment than the current one.

Boyacá Chicó: two years with practically the same owner

The formation of the team does not have bombastic figures, but it is recited almost by heart, not from now, but from 2021, when work began to try to avoid relegation. He did not make it, he went to B in the middle of that year, he was on the verge of returning in the second semester and in 2022 he dominated the promotion tournament to return much more solid.

Rogeiro Caicedo; Delvin Alfonso, Elkin Mosquera, Henry Plazas, Eduar Banguero; Sebastian Tamara, Sebastian Lozano, Kevin Londoño; Romir Balanta, Jacobo Pimentel and Wilmar Cruz. Difficult to find a team with the same starting squad for two years. He has had tweaks, such as the goalkeeper, the left back or the striker, with the arrival this year of Michael Nike Gómez. But there is a huge continuity.

“With the good work of the physical part, God has blessed us and the group rarely gets injured. They play the same base Wednesday-Sunday, the group has been able to maintain itself and mentally it is a very strong group, they are extraordinary, humble human beings, ready to work and give their best. You work in a spectacular environment and that is reflected on the pitch”, He explained to EL TIEMPO Darío ‘Chusco’ Sierra, who came as a reinforcement this semester to the coaching staff, headed by García and with John Jaime Gómez having been part of it for several years.

Boyacá Chicó is a practical team that has known how to make the most of its strengths, such as set pieces: Henry Plazas, a 30-year-old Colombian-Venezuelan central defender, has established himself as a great free-kick taker: he has already four.

The eye of Eduardo Pimentel, the owner of the club, has made it possible to put together a solid team with little budget, which is increasingly moving away from relegation and has as its objective the entrance to the home runs. They need to play against the greats, and the match against Santa Fe will be a litmus test.

