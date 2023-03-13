The Nicaraguan government assured this Sunday that it has considered “a suspension” of diplomatic relations with the Vatican State, after Pope Francis called the government of the Central American country a “rude dictatorship” on Friday.

Likewise, the government of Daniel Ortega would have made a request to the Holy See for the closure of the respective diplomatic headquartersalthough there is still no official break in diplomatic relations.

The request has been for the closure of both the nunciature, the Vatican representation in the country of President Daniel Ortega, and the Nicaraguan embassy to the Holy See, they specified.

“The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of our Nicaragua, Blessed and Always Free, specifies that between the Vatican State and the Republic of Nicaragua a suspension of diplomatic relations“, stated a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the brief statement, the Nicaraguan government did not provide explanations about the reasons for his position.

However, the announcement comes after Pope Francis on Friday, in an interview with the Argentine portal Infobae, said that the Nicaraguan government was a “Hitlerian dictatorship” and “rude” and that President Ortega suffers from an “imbalance.”

The pontiff’s statements occurred a few days after the government of the Central American country decided close two universities linked to the Catholic Church.

“With great respect, I have no choice but to think of a imbalance of the person who leads,” Francisco said, referring to Ortega, in power since 2007 and successively re-elected in disputed elections.

The series of decisions by the Nicaraguan government occurred after some statements in which Pope Francis referred to the mandate of Daniel Ortega, describing it as a “Hitlerian dictatorship.”

Nicaragua does not have an ambassador to the Holy See since September 21, 2021, when Ortega canceled the appointment of Elliette Ortega Sotomayor, and it only has one counselor minister for negotiations.

In addition, in March of last year, the Government also expelled the apostolic nuncio, Monsignor Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, and Monsignor Mbaye Diouf, secretary of the Nunciature, is in charge of the Vatican diplomatic mission.

On February 21, the Ortega described the Church as a “mafia” and accused her of being undemocratic for not allowing Catholics to elect the pope, cardinals, bishops and priests by direct vote.

