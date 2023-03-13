American singer Lady Gaga tried to help a photographer who fell during the Oscars.

The incident took place on March 12 on the red carpet. The photographer tried to photograph the singer while she was walking, but he stumbled and fell. Lady Gaga noticed this and ran to help him up. The man had already risen to his feet and embarrassedly thanked her for her attention.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” for “Top Gun: Maverick” but lost out to M. M. Kiravani and Chandraboose, who wrote the song Naatu Naatu for “RRR: Revolution Roars Nearby.”

The 95th Academy Awards took place on March 12. The film “Everything Everywhere and At Once” won the Oscar as the best film of the year. In addition to winning the main nomination, the film also won awards for best actress, best supporting actor and actress, best director, best editing and best screenplay.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

All Quiet on the Western Front, directed by German director Edvard Berger, was awarded the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. The statuette for the best animated film was awarded to Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro.

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role.