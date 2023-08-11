‘Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse’ or ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’by its name in Spanish, was a resounding success worldwide and grossed a box office of almost 700 million dollars, which positioned it as one of the most viewed tapes in history. This great milestone caused that said footage, which was directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompsonmake your leap to streaming, which seems to be closer than thought.

Watch the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse’

Where to watch ‘Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse’ in streaming?

‘Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse’ will come to streaming via Amazon Prime Video, as it appears in its official launch catalog. The animated film can be seen on the aforementioned platform just over two months after its premiere in movie theaters around the world, where it was a total success. Such was the acceptance it had in the public that it raised almost double its first part, ‘Spider-Man: into the Spider-verse’, which earned 375 million dollars at the box office.

When does ‘Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse’ premiere on streaming?

The second film in the saga starring Miles Morales will premiere ONLINE on Prime Video on Thursday August 10, 2023. Unfortunately, this date has only been confirmed for the United States and, for now, there is no fixed day for when it can be released in Peru and other Latin American countries.

If you want to be aware of what this platform can report, you can follow its social networks, in addition to subscribing to its platform so that you can see the content it has to offer, which you can access at a cost of S/16.99 per month. Prime Video also gives you the option of a free trial before you decide to sign up for the service, so you can check out your pre-subscription content.

What is ‘Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse’ about?

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man’s entire friendly neighborhood of Brooklyn is catapulted across the Multiverse, where they encounter a team of Spider-Mans charged with protecting their very existence. But when the heroes clash over how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself at odds with the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save the people he loves most.”

‘La Mancha’ is the villain of the latest film in the saga of the spider man. Photo: Sony Pictures See also "Brave Heart", "Paranormal Activity" and more titles that will leave Netflix in April 2022

What is the cast of ‘Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse’?