The film starring Gal Gadot, ‘Agent Stone’, made its premiere on August 11 and was one of the favorites of the national public, which positioned it at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 and dethroned ‘Extraction Project’, the footage starring Jackie Chan and John Cena. However, despite having the support of the public, the film was destroyed by critics, who slammed the work done by the Israeli actress.

What did critics say about ‘Agent Stone’?

In Rotten Tomatoesa page dedicated to reporting on the world of cinema, critics rated the film directed by Tom Harper with a 31% and argued that its characters are not solid and that it has a generic plot. On the other hand, opinions were similar on the portal IMDbin which ‘Agent Stone’ received the qualification of 5.7 out of 10: there was emphasis on the poor script. In addition, he pointed out that it fulfills the function of entertaining, but no more.

Given this, the lovers of the film shouted to heaven, since they did not consider it fair that it has such a low rating. Some even asked to work on a sequel so they can continue enjoying the missions carried out by agent Rachel Stone.

What is ‘Agent Stone’ about?

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an elite intelligence agent working for a shadowy global organization whose goal is to maintain world balance and neutralize any threat through cutting-edge technology. Rachel has received the best professional training to become an infallible agent whose mission she always fulfills with success.

His partner in this elite unit is Agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). In a race against time to protect her organization, Agent Stone and her team will try to stop a mysterious hacker from stealing her most precious and dangerous weapon.

This is the cast of ‘Agent Stone’

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Jamie Dornan as Parker

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad

Jing Lusi as Yang

Paul Ready as Bailey

Jon Kortajarena as the ‘Blonde’

Archie Madekwe as Ivo

Matthias Schweighöfer as ‘Jack of Hearts’

BD Wong as ‘King of Clubs’

Glenn Close as ‘Queen of Diamonds’

Mark Ivanir as ‘King of Spades’

The action and spy film lasts 2 hours and 5 minutes. Photo: Netflix

