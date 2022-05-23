Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- It is unfortunate that at this time, when there is a global energy, fertilizer and food crisis, the GPO fertilizer plant project in Topolobampo remains on hold, Samuel Sarmiento stated.

The specialist in agricultural markets pointed out that the operation of the industry will definitely be positive for the state of Sinaloa because it will become a trigger for the industrialization and competitiveness of the Sinaloa countryside.

He indicated that it is a solid investment that is the result of the arrival of natural gas and will mark the beginning of a new industrialized Sinaloa.

He specified that without a doubt it will be the largest industrial investment in Sinaloa and one of the most important in Mexico, since according to the figures released by the promoting consortium, in the first stage around 1,300 million dollars will be invested to the construction of a ammonia plantwhich will have a capacity of 2,200 tons per day, about 770,000 tons per year, and that reaffirms the importance of this project.

Samuel Sarmiento, specialist in agricultural markets. Photo: Courtesy

He revealed that 250 permanent jobs will be generated and 2,000 in the construction stage.

“This is an unprecedented investment, since globally it will reach 5,000 million dollars and includes the construction of a urea plant and a methanol plant,” said the specialist.