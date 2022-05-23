Britain British channel ITV released pictures of Boris Johnson at a party that violated the corona restrictions

Johnson himself has denied being aware of a breach of interest rate restrictions at his official residence.

British news channel ITV News released a series of pictures on Monday featuring the British prime minister Boris Johnson would seem to lift the glass in his right hand at a party held at his official residence.

The photos were taken on 13 November 2020 at the Prime Minister’s Office on Downing Street in London, according to ITV News.

At the time the pictures were taken, there were strict gathering restrictions in place in England that allowed a maximum of two people from different households to gather in the same interior.

There are eight people in the same room as Johnson.

In the four images published by ITV News, the table in the foreground shows several bottles of wine and empty wine glasses.

Based on the series of pictures, Johnson seems to be giving a speech. According to ITV News, this is an event held in honor of the Downing Street Communications Director.

Greater London Police fined Johnson in April for breaching coronary virus exclusion rules partygatesta.

Police completed an investigation last Thursday into a total of 12 cases that violated corona restrictions. The fines Johnson received were related to the party held on his birthday on June 19, 2020, but not to the occasion where the photos were now revealed.

“The latest revelation raises further questions as to why Greater London Police did not fine the Prime Minister for attending the party when other attendees were fined,” the channel’s online news writes.

According to an investigation completed last week, a total of 83 people were fined and a total of 126 fines were imposed. Rishi Sunak.

Several opposition politicians have called for Johnson to take responsibility for what happened and resign as prime minister.