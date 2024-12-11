“Marginalization, disqualification, inattention, feeling neglected,” is how one of the anonymous researchers who participated in the Spanish survey “Experiences of research personnel in their relationship with the media and social networks” describes and denounces his experience. This report comes just a few weeks after 860 organizations signed a manifesto in support of the scientist and popularizer Fernando Valladares due to the harassment and threats he suffered for his work in the face of the escalation of misinformation and hoaxes linked to DANA.

“Scary. Hurts. It is disconcerting,” described the CSIC researcher in a column in El País in which he claimed to have received threats from people who wanted to see him hanged. But it is not the only case. The COVID pandemic has also left notable cases, such as that of Professor Alberto Nájera who suffered constant harassment by anti-vaccine groups.

At the international level, Nature, Science and others have conducted similar studies. According to the article of Nature22% of participants received threats or physical violence after talking about COVID in the media. 15% received death threats. “I have spoken to scientists who have received letters containing white powder or who have had to take leave to deal with the abuse,” says Bianca Nogardy, author of the article and science journalist specializing in harassment on-line.

The one that is now published is the first study of this type carried out in Spainand is based on a survey carried out, voluntarily, by expert sources who have previously collaborated with the Science Media Center (FECYT). The report was carried out between 2022 and 2024 and had the collaboration of the Grueiker research group, from the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU). A total of 237 people responded (17% of those consulted).

These are the main keys:

1. More than half of scientists admit to having suffered an attack after talking about science in the media

51.5% of scientists acknowledge having suffered an attack in the last 5 years after talking about science in the media. But not all topics generate the same stir. Although the data in this regard is limited, the report sheds some clues about which topics could be generating the most animosity. At the moment, COVID and climate change take the cake.

Despite this, the majority of people surveyed (83.12%) have a positive opinion of their participation in the media and value their message reaching the population without being distorted.

“Experiences of research personnel in their relationship with the media and social networks”FECYT

2. Gender stereotypes: the professional capacity of female scientists is more questioned

More than a third of the female scientists surveyed (34.31%) have received comments about their professional ability when communicating about science on social networks. A figure that is 10 points higher than that of men (24.24%).

This trend highlights gender stereotypes, which cause women to receive more comments about their physique and professional capacity. “Men are somehow assumed to have scientific ability,” explained Maider Eizmendi Iraola, researcher with the Gureiker group and scientific director of the survey in a briefing that the SMC organized to present the study, “that is why they are attacked more with respect to their professional integrity.”

This confirms a different typology of harassment that reproduces classic gender stereotypes, assesses Dr. Gema Revuelta, who directs the Center for Science, Communication and Society Studies of the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences of the Pompeu Fabra University.