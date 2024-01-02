Gay has come under criticism in recent months after reports emerged that she did not properly cite scientific sources.

The latest accusations were published Tuesday by an anonymous source on a conservative online media outlet.

Gay was the focus of criticism after she refused to answer clearly whether calling for the extermination of Jews violated Harvard University's code of conduct when she testified before Congress, along with the presidents of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania, last month.

Gay, who made history as the first black person to hold the position of president of Harvard University, explained in her resignation text that she had been subjected to personal threats and “racist hostility.”

Her step down comes after the foundation’s administrative body supported her following her testimony in Congress.

But the commission criticized the university's initial response to the Hamas attack on October 7, which Israel said killed 1,200 people inside Israel and took about 240 people hostage.

Israel responded with sustained bombing and ground attacks on Gaza, killing at least 22,185 people, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Strip's Ministry of Health.

More than 70 representatives, including two Democrats, called for her resignation, while a number of prominent Harvard graduates and donors called for her to leave office.

On the other hand, more than 700 Harvard faculty members signed a letter supporting Gay.

Gay confirmed her resignation after it was published by the student-run Harvard Crimson newspaper, and said in a statement, “It is with great sadness but with deep love for Harvard that I write to announce that I will step down from my position as president.”