After buying Eidos and several of its brands, anticipation is growing for the rebirth of Legacy of Kain.

It’s been so long since your last game that it’s likely that more than one name Legacy of Kain tell you absolutely nothing. What a tragedy! One of the best sagas action and adventure that the video game industry has given us, and it is lost there, hidden in a drawer, collecting dust for almost 20 years. Not even the few rumors that point to the return of Legacy of Kain hardly raise passions among players, basically because fewer and fewer players know about this dark fantasy universe dominated by vampires and other creatures of the night. And it’s very sad. Not only because of the quality of these video games; also its history and the world of nosgoth they deserve more than being lost in oblivion. But today I do not want to torment you with my regrets and I do want to bring you some hope.

Soul Reaver wasn’t the first Legacy of Kain game, but it was the most popularAfter becoming public that Embracer Group has bought Eidos along with about 50 brands including Deus Ex, Thief or Tomb Raider, it is impossible not to let your imagination run wild thinking about the return of Legacy of Kain. And I think the logical step is to bring the remake of the legendary Soul Reaver. An action adventure influenced by the great The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that once surprised us with its admirable staging, its great level design, the exciting combats it faced us and its powerful story, signed among others for amy henningone of those responsible for the birth of the Uncharted saga.

Soul Reaver was not the first Legacy of Kain game, that honor belongs to Blood Omen, but it was the adventure that conquered a whole legion of players who made Kain’s revenge story their own. Raziel, a disgraced vampire pitted against his own brothers. I say this and I have a hard time containing the emotion imagining what it would be like to relive this adventure with current graphics and an improved combat system. Because let’s see, yes, Soul Reaver is a great game, but the years don’t pass in vain for anyone, and in his case, there are details that can be more than frustrating, like a camera that can sometimes become your worst nightmare . And what the hell. While we’re at it, I want to return to the lands of Nosgoth with next-gen graphics.

What I ask of a Soul Reaver remake

the classic of Crystal Dynamics It is one of those adventures that you do not forget the exploration or puzzles, two aspects that today could be expanded with new game mechanics and more open scenarios, with additional areas to explore and many more secrets to discover. I don’t want a different game, the essence of Soul Reaver is perfect, but I do think it has room to improve by taking the best of other great action adventures that have appeared in recent times. It was so good that a world could be made with little; but you have to do it, and as I said, there is no better time than now.

The last game in the series was Nosgoth, a MOBA that floppedThere have been more Legacy of Kain games, but if we want the saga to return to its rightful place you have to start from the base, retelling Raziel’s origins. It is something similar to what has happened recently with Alan Wake or the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2. Of course we want sequels that continue the story, but after years of silence before we have to create a new legion of followers, and these remakes are the key. It also so happens that for almost a year, Soul Reaver has ceased to be available on Steam -and later- GOG, with the promise of “important updates” that we are still waiting for. Is it possible that they have been working on a remastering or remake for some time? We don’t have an answer yet, but if this is not the case, I think Embracer Group will not miss the opportunity to do so.

After buying companies like Gearbox, THQ Nordic or Saber Interactive, the already entertainment giant has promised more than 25 triple A projects before March 2026, with a policy of rescue from oblivion sagas of the past which makes me look optimistically at the future of Legacy of Kain. I won’t tell you that everything is done, but at least I do believe that if there is news, it won’t be as surprising -for bad- as the failed launch of the MOBA Nosgoth. I still think about him and I get chills.

