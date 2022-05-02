Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Yerry Mina: the video of the ‘fight’ in Everton vs. Chelsea that is trending

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in Sports
Yerry Mina: the video of the'fight' in Everton vs. Chelsea that is trending
Photo:

Screenshots

The Colombian central defender was the protagonist of a singular ‘encounter’ with Kai Havertz.

Yerry Mina started again this weekend with Everton vs. Chelsea and was a protagonist on all fronts.

In the development of the game, the Colombian defender had an outstanding performance that was praised by his coach, Frank Lampard, after the match.

“Yerry has leadership, presence, personality. We didn’t know if he was going to get back up in the second half, he sat down and then stood up, but I’m proud that he’s back and that he’s fine physically.”Lampard said.

Although Mina’s sports level was outstanding, she also drew attention a singular ‘encounter’ that he had with the German striker Kai Havertz at the end of the commitment. Some highlight it, others criticize it.

The ‘push’ to Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina: the video of the'fight' in Everton vs. Chelsea that is trending

Moment of the ‘encounter’.

Photo:

Screenshots

It was the 83rd minute when Mina went in front of Havertz and ‘feigned’ with a header. The German, who was not intimidated, proceeded to give the Colombian a push. Mina ended up on the floor.

The recording of the moment is causing all kinds of comments on social networks.

SPORTS

