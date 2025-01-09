A study carried out by researchers Canadians and BENEO-Institute shows that the intake of chicory root fiber promotes a significant reduction of body weight, body mass index (BMI), fat mass, waist circumference and, to some extent, body fat percentage.

Researchers from the University of Calgary and the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute point out that, therefore, supplementation with chicory root fiber may lead to clinically significant reductions in body weight and other performance parameters. weight control.

These conclusions emerge from the systematic review with meta-analysis where 32 controlled trials randomized and almost 1,200 participants. The studies were selected from an extensive literature search and review process that followed the guidelines of the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions and the PRISMA quality standards for the communication of systematic reviews and meta-analysis.

The inclusion criteria of the studies are based in chicory root fiber consumption in randomized controlled trials designed to measure its effect on body weight, BMI, total body fat, percent body fat, or waist circumference in adults of all health conditions.

Along with weight reductionit was shown that chicory root fiber favors the reduction of BMI, fat mass and waist circumference parameters. Besides, when supplementation lasted at least 8 weeksa reduction in body fat percentage was observed.

“It has been investigated the ability of prebiotics to modulate the intestinal microbiota and affect various aspects of metabolic health. “This systematic review and meta-analyses show that inulin-type fructans, specifically those derived from chicory root, have a positive impact on multiple facets of body weight management,” says Dr. Raylene Reimer of the University of Calgary (Canada).

“Given the positive results observed in a wide range of participantsthe prebiotic fiber from chicory root could be an important tool to help promote better weight management“he adds.