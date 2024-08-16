The Chihuahua State Health Secretariat (SSECH) issued a preventive alert in response to the recent declaration of international health emergency made by the World Health Organization (WHO), due to a significant increase in cases of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reported Leticia Ruiz González, director of Disease Prevention and Control of the SSECH.

In Chihuahua, 20 cases of monkeypox were recorded in 2022 and 7 cases in 2023, the state health official said.

He added that so far, no new cases have been reported in the state since the beginning of 2024. The current situation in other regions, especially in Africa, and the increase in cases in those places have motivated the authorities to issue this alert to be prepared for any possible imported case.

This outbreak led the WHO to classify the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

In response to this situation, the General Directorate of Epidemiology issued an epidemiological notice indicating that, in the state of Chihuahua, the risk of transmission is currently low.

However, it has been decided to intensify surveillance to ensure prompt identification and response to possible cases.

People are being urged to pay attention to symptoms associated with monkeypox, especially if they have recently traveled to Africa or other areas where outbreaks have been reported.

Monkeypox, also known as M-POX, is a viral disease that is transmitted primarily through direct contact between people.

Its symptoms include rashes that start on the face and spread to other parts of the body, such as the arms, hands and legs.

In addition, those affected may experience fever, headache, muscle pain and swollen glands.

Transmission of the disease occurs through close contact, including sexual relations.

The Ministry of Health has emphasized the importance of maintaining active surveillance in all public and private sector institutions.

Additional efforts are also being made to monitor health at airports, with the aim of detecting and channelling any symptoms related to the disease in time.

“The public is called upon to stay informed through official media and to collaborate in the early identification of cases to prevent further spread,” said the health specialist.