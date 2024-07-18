Mexico City.- The arrival of world champion Irene Guerrero, the signing of Spanish international goalkeeper Sandra Paños and the return of Scarlett Camberos make América Femenil a fearsome squad, but that is not enough for coach Ángel Villacampa.

“Now what we’re missing is that I think we’re going to be the best squad, but we need to be the best team,” said the coach ahead of the game against Angel City, in the Summer Cup that pits the most prominent clubs from Mexico and the United States against each other.

This Thursday, the Eagles announced the signing of Guerrero, who just a year ago was champion at the Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

“We have five spots for foreign players, we try to choose very carefully so that those five spots are very different in terms of sports, in the locker room, in something that could help the team grow.

“If Irene Guerrero has been a world champion before, it is very important for me to convince players of this category, but what is important now is if they have been champions before and now they come here and are not able to identify what the club is, what the dressing room is, how the game is played, to convey everything that is expected of them, then what happened before will be worthless,” said Villacampa.

The Spanish helmsman has rounded out the squad following the departures of top players such as Aurélie Kaci and Andrea Pereira.

“The most important thing is that he knows what club he has joined, that he gets along well in the dressing room and that he puts all his quality, which he has plenty of, at the service of the club and the team.

“Scarlett’s arrival was a situation that we were already looking forward to, that return, that return, I wish she had never left, obviously, and also Nancy (Antonio), Jana (Gutiérrez), of course Sandra (Paños), all those players, every day it is more difficult to convince players to come to Mexico, it is not easy to convince them, sometimes due to ignorance or bad advice, but convincing them to join our project gives us great satisfaction,” commented Villacampa.

In the Summer Cup, the four best leaders of the five groups qualify directly to the Semifinals. América shares Sector B with Angel City, Bay Football Club and San Diego Wave.

“Each match is going to be a Final for that very reason, after each match there will be a penalty shootout, any detail will have a direct impact on the standings, so we’ll prepare as if it were a Final against Angel City,” commented Villacampa regarding the match on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time, at the Titan Stadium.