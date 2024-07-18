In Aguascalientes Public transport is paid for with the YoVoy cardthis was implemented from 2023.

The YoVoy card It can be purchased in more than one hundred establishments, from convenience stores, grocery stores and department stores.

To facilitate the location of YoVoy card sales points, The Government of Aguascalientes created a map where you can check the locations.

It is worth mentioning that there are more places to recharge the card, with around 400 establishments; 200 of them Oxxo, a similar number of small local businesses and the Government Palace, so you can pay off the balance in establishments located on main roads and in the streets of various neighborhoods in the metropolitan area of Aguascalientes.

The General Coordination of Mobility (CMOV) released the map of card recharge points I’m coming.

The objective of the implementation of the YoVoy card is to make boarding urban trucks faster.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the card offers a discount to those users who make transfers within a period of 90 minutes after having made their first boarding.