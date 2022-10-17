Senator says she had “the most difficult 48 hours” of her political career when declaring support for Lula in the 2nd round
Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), allied with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential race, said in an interview with the newspaper The globepublished on Sunday (16.Oct.2022), which is concerned about the “Saint war” and with the fake news, which are gaining ground in Brazilian politics. The 3rd place in the 1st round of the race for the Planalto also stated that, by declaring support for the PT candidate, she had “the hardest 48 hours” of his political life.
“The tone rose a lot, and the campaign went into an extremely dangerous field for Brazilian democracy.” said Tebet. “The climate of holy war worries me a lot. […] We need to bury the bolsonarista way of doing politics.”
The emedebista said that her state, Mato Grosso do Sul, is extremely conservative and Bolsonarist, but that “supporting Lula against Bolsonaro is not an act of courage, it is a civic duty”. In the state, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) won the 1st round of the elections by 52.70% X 39.04% of Lula.
Read other topics covered in the interview:
- fake news – “We need to fight the lie with the truth.” Tebet mentions criticism made of the alleged dissemination of fake news by deputy André Janones (Avante), who is a supporter of Lula, but says he is not following closely and therefore cannot assess;
- role in Lula’s campaign – “Give security to voters who have a certain aversion to the left“;
- search for voters – Tebet said that “the campaign cannot preach to converts. You have to dialogue with the most conservative part of Brazil, which receives fake news every day by cell phone”. In this sense, he proposed the use of white clothes instead of the traditional red in acts;
- role in possible Lula government – “I can contribute in the area of education, in agribusiness… I’m ready to help in any corner, but I don’t need a position or ministry for that“;
- political future – “I’m still trying to assimilate my role. […] I’m not worried about electoral domicile [em possível mudança para São Paulo, onde obteve 6,34% dos votos] not even with 2026“;
- possibility of blow – “Bolsonaro was never able to not pass the belt if he loses the election“, but “has already managed to put doubts in the minds of many people about the impartiality of the Judiciary, the press, the electoral system”.
