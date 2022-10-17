Senator says she had “the most difficult 48 hours” of her political career when declaring support for Lula in the 2nd round

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), allied with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential race, said in an interview with the newspaper The globepublished on Sunday (16.Oct.2022), which is concerned about the “Saint war” and with the fake news, which are gaining ground in Brazilian politics. The 3rd place in the 1st round of the race for the Planalto also stated that, by declaring support for the PT candidate, she had “the hardest 48 hours” of his political life.

“The tone rose a lot, and the campaign went into an extremely dangerous field for Brazilian democracy.” said Tebet. “The climate of holy war worries me a lot. […] We need to bury the bolsonarista way of doing politics.”

The emedebista said that her state, Mato Grosso do Sul, is extremely conservative and Bolsonarist, but that “supporting Lula against Bolsonaro is not an act of courage, it is a civic duty”. In the state, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) won the 1st round of the elections by 52.70% X 39.04% of Lula.

