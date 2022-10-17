If they know how to do one thing well on the other side of the pond, it is to put the simplest and a priori boring things between two slices of bread and make it a success. The PB&J (peanut butter and jelly) is one of those suspicious combinations, especially before trying them. The day I spread my breakfast toast with peanut butter and a spoonful of blackberry jam I understood everything: sometimes we want something simple and boring that comforts and tastes like the usual.

Another example is the BLT: bacon, lettuce and tomato may seem like an unappetizing trio, but it has its reason for being, especially when done right. It’s basic, it can be made with your eyes closed and it has everything a sandwich needs: the meaty and juicy bite of the tomato, the freshness and crunch of the lettuce, a punch salted and smoked in the form of bacon. To finish, a good dose of mayonnaise so that the three ingredients come together evenly and don’t jump from one side to the other when you put them in your mouth.

We are going to try to make this classic as perfect as possible. There are several important things: use a very good tomato -taking advantage of the fact that the season is ending, we can use a couple of varieties that provide color and sweetness- and dress it separately. A good splash of extra virgin olive oil, salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper.

The bacon that is very crispy and flat -to do this you can place a piece of parchment paper and a saucepan on top-: there is nothing worse than a churlish and mushy bacon that comes out whole with the first bite. The same with the lettuce, in order not to disassemble the whole sandwich, it is best to cut it into thin julienne strips and mix it with a little mayonnaise. We are going to tune the sauce a little; A little sweet bacon fits like a glove, so we will mix the mayonnaise with a little honey and a teaspoon of mustard, it enhances the flavor of the tomato and gives us a little itching.

Difficulty

Toasting the bread may be the most difficult part of the recipe

Ingredients

For 1 sandwich

2 slices of sliced ​​bread

4 slices of bacon

3 slices of good tomato

2 lettuce leaves

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ tablespoon of honey

½ tablespoon of mustard

4 drops of Tabasco (optional)

extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Preparation

In a skillet over medium heat place the bacon slices. Cover with a piece of parchment paper and put a saucepan on top to weigh it down. Cook until very crispy, turning halfway through cooking. Cut the tomato slices and season with oil, salt and pepper on a plate. Cut the lettuce into julienne strips and reserve. Mix the mayonnaise with the honey, mustard, a little pepper and Tabasco. In a bowl mix the lettuce with a tablespoon of sauce. Toast the bread in the pan where the bacon has been made, with the fat it releases. Assemble the sandwich: spread mayonnaise on a bread, arrange the tomato, lettuce and bacon cut into pieces so that it fits on the bread. Crush well and eat.

