Little by little, many of the renowned franchises have launched mobile versions so that fans can take the experience wherever they want, this happened with Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, PUB Mobile and more recently with Devil Immortal. Also world of warcraft would be added to this world, but moments ago it was mentioned that it might not happen.

According to Bloombergthe next release for mobile phones was in development for three years, which has now been canceled due to a dispute between ActivisionBlizzard Y NetEase. A source close to them mentioned that they did not reach a final agreement, a project that was kept a secret, since it was never shown to the public.

The project was said to be called “Neptune”being a spin-off of warcraft, set in a different period than WoW. It is unknown if it would have been directly related to some of the main titles and their respective sequels. The important thing here is that it is not warcraft arclight rumble, title shown a few months ago.

It seems that Blizzard is betting heavily on mobile deliveries, given that it has not gone badly for Immortal Devil, game that has generated a lot of money with microtransactions. Even some users have complained and manifested themselves before the company, but it seems that there is no type of relevant repercussion regarding the issue.

Via: IGN