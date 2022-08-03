Voted best African player of the last 50 years, he was one of the great protagonists of Inter’s treble in 2010. With the Indomitable Lions he has participated in four World Cups (1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014) and six African Cups (2000 , 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010), winning it in 2000 and 2002. With 56 goals in 118 appearances, he is the all-time top scorer for his national team. In 2000, he also won the gold medal at the Sydney Games. Today he is president of the local football federation.