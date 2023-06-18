for the week of June 18 to 24 the maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum gas (LP) remain same as last week in the municipalities of the state of Querétaro.

This was announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) that this Saturday the 17th shared the list of maximum prices for this week.

In the entity the maximum price will be $16.14 pesos per kilogram, for cylinders and $8.72 for stationary gas tanks.

It should be noted that this maximum cost will only be valid in the municipality of Landa de Matamoros, which belongs to region 157.

While the rest of the demarcations, including the capital of Querétaro, will have a maximum price of $15.99 pesos per kilogram and $8.63 pesos per liter.

In this way, if you need to buy a 30-kilogram gas cylinder in Landa de Matamoros it will cost $484.20 pesos and in the rest of the municipalities it will cost $479.70, a difference of $4.50 pesos.

On the other hand, if you are looking to buy a 20 and 10 kilogram tank, in Landa de Matamoros it will cost $322.80 and $164.40 pesos respectively; and in the rest of the state the same amounts will be worth $319.80 and 159.90 pesos.

It is important to clarify that these are the maximum prices allowed, so depending on the company you go to buy the gas from, it can be much cheaper.

Therefore, consumers are recommended to compare prices and choose the option that best suits their needs.