The legal team of Francesco Arcuriex-partner from Granada Juana Rivassees it as “irregular” that a court in Granada has provisionally suspended the return of his youngest son to Italy with the father, who has custody, and trusts that the Italian justice system can “remedy” this situation.

Arcuri’s lawyer in Spain, Enrique Zambranohas stated that at the moment they have not received notification of the decision taken on the night of this Tuesday, January 7, by the Court of Instruction number 4 of Granada, which after listening to the minor agreed to temporarily and provisionally suspend his delivery to the father agreed by the Court of Appeal of Cagliari for this Wednesday, January 8, the day on which the boy, almost eleven years old and named Daniel, was scheduled to go by plane to Italy.

The judge took it to “protect” the minor, after considering that, when he explained the “fear for his safety” and the “extreme danger” that he claims to feel when thinking that he has to return to his father, his was a “serious and convincing”. Furthermore, the document states that Arcuri appears as investigated in his country for allegedly “having mistreated his children (….) habitually subjecting them to physical violence, humiliation, insults and threats, generating in them serious states of anxiety and fear.”

Arcuri’s lawyer believes that this suspension is “unusual” and “irregular” since “no news” in the procedure that justifies it, and frames everything that happened in a “clone performance that is repeated cyclically every time Juana (Rivas) has the opportunity to have a daily relationship with the children.”









He emphasizes that a court of Cagliari already resolved on this matter at the time to agree that Daniel should return with his father to Italy before January 8, and believes that, “in coherence”, the Italian justice will rule again in the same sense “because there is no news since then”.

Along the same lines, he has emphasized that the Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Granada has already filed a complaint for mistreatment filed by Juana Rivas and trust me to do it againdespite the appeal presented by the other party.