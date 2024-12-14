Follow live the National Lottery draw of today, Saturday December 14, 2024.

13:30 Where did you win the first prize in the National Lottery draw today, December 14? The first prize of the National Lottery draw, number 47016, awarded with 60,000 euros per tenth, has gone to the following administrations: – Elche (Alicante) – Administration Jaime Pomares Javaloyes, 4

13:22 These are all the winning numbers from the National Lottery draw today, December 14 The National Lottery draw for this Saturday, December 14, 2024, has just ended. We review all the winning numbers: – First prize: 47016, awarded with 60,000 euros for the tenth. – Second prize: 67018, awarded with 12,000 euros for the tenth. – Four figures: 5155, 5711, 5331 and 6498, awarded with 150 euros for the tenth. – Three figures: 078, 534, 894, 126, 201, 997, 191, 799, 522 and 463, awarded with 30 euros for the tenth. – Two figures: 86, 15, 84, 14, 15, 05, 13, 29 and 19, awarded with 12 euros for the tenth. – Refunds: 6, 3 and 2, awarded with 6 euros for the tenth.

13:18 Refunds from the National Lottery draw today, December 14 Finally, the refunds from the National Lottery draw for this Saturday, December 14, come out, awarded with 6 euros for the tenth. These are numbers 6, 3 and 2. Congratulations to all the winners!

13:16 The first prize of the National Lottery draw today, December 14 The first prize in today’s National Lottery draw has already been drawn. This is 47016 and is awarded 60,000 euros for the tenth, 600,000 euros for the series. Number 47016 has been sold in the cities of Elche and Alicante.

13:15 The second prize of the National Lottery draw today, December 14 The second prize of the draw for Saturday, December 14, 2024 has just been released. It is number 67018 and is awarded 12,000 euros per tenth, that is, 120,000 euros for the series. Number 76018 has been sold in Alcalá de Henares, in Madrid.

13:13 The four-figure extractions from the National Lottery draw today, December 14 The four-figure extractions have already come out, awarded with 150 euros for the tenth and 1,500 euros for the series. These are: The first extraction is 5155 The second is 5711 The third is 5331 The fourth is 6498

13:11 The three-figure extractions from the National Lottery draw today, December 14 The extractions of the last three figures of the tenth are rewarded with 30 euros per tenth, that is, 300 euros per series. These are: The first extraction is 078 The second is 534 The third is 894 The fourth is 126 The fifth is 201 The sixth is 997 The seventh is 191 The eighth is 799 The ninth is 522 The tenth is 463

13:06 The two-digit extractions from the National Lottery draw today, December 14, 2024 The first numbers to come out correspond to the last two digits of the tenth and are rewarded with 12 euros per tenth, that is, 120 euros per series. These are: The first extraction is 86 The second is the 15th The third is 84 The fourth is the 14th The fifth is the 15th The sixth is 05 The seventh is the 13th The eighth is the 29th The ninth is on the 19th

13:00 The National Lottery draw begins today, December 14, 2024! The ordinary National Lottery draw this Saturday, December 14, has just begun. The balls are entering the drums and everything is ready for the first winning numbers to appear. Maximum excitement!

12:55 Only 5 minutes until the National Lottery draw begins on Saturday, December 14, 2024 Everything is ready for the ordinary draw of the National Lottery to begin this Saturday, December 14, 2024. There are only five minutes left before State Lotteries and Betting begins to distribute prizes. The draw will begin in just five minutes, at 1:00 p.m. We wish you good luck!

12:50 Countdown to the Christmas Lottery draw on December 22 All eyes are now on the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, which will be held next Sunday, December 22, starting at 9:00 a.m. During the morning of that day, Spaniards continue with hope the celebration of a raffle that distributes millions of euros each year and marks the beginning of the Christmas holidays.

12:45 What is the probability of winning a prize from the National Lottery draw today, December 14? One of the questions most asked by participants in the National Lottery draw is how likely it is to win a prize. The National Lottery puts a total of 100,000 numbers into play. Of each one, there are 10 tenths, making a total of one million possibilities. Of these, 358,411 have a prize. Therefore, the probability that one tenth of this draw will be awarded is 0.358411, that is, 35.48%. However, the probability of obtaining a greater prize, such as the first and second prize, is only of 1 in 100,000.

12:40 When was the first National Lottery draw held? The National Lottery is one of the oldest games of chance in Spain. The first draw of this type was held in 1763, when King Charles III established the so-called ‘Royal Lottery’. It took almost half a century for the current draw to arrive. Specifically, it was in 1812 when the first draw in history was held. The old Royal Lottery was then renamed the National Primitive Lottery.

12:35 How much do the National Lottery draw tickets cost? The minimum participation to play in the National Lottery draw is the tenth. A tenth is one tenth of a ticket and the prize that corresponds to it is one tenth of the prize on the ticket. The price of the ticket varies depending on the draw. Today, as it is an ordinary draw, it costs 6 euros. However, in extraordinary draws such as the Christmas Lottery the price is higher.

12:28 What time does the National Lottery draw begin today, December 14? The Saturday National Lottery draws begin at 1:00 p.m. Occasionally, the drums in the State Lottery and Betting Drawing Room begin to spin. In the case of ordinary draws, their approximate duration is 20 minutes, so around 1:20 p.m. all the winning numbers and tenths will be known.

12:25 What is the minimum age to participate in a National Lottery draw? The National Lottery draws depend directly on State Lotteries and Betting (LAE), an organization that, in turn, belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to the regulations of this type of raffle, the minimum age to participate is 18 years old.

12:20 Prizes from the National Lottery draw today, December 14 The National Lottery draw this Saturday, December 14, 2024, is an ordinary draw. Therefore, it will distribute the following prizes: – First prize: 60,000 euros for the tenth, 600,000 for the series. – Second prize: 12,000 euros for the tenth, 120,000 for the series. – Last four figures: 150 euros for the tenth, 1,500 for the series. – Last three figures: 30 euros, 300 for the series. – Last two figures: 12 euros, 120 for the series. – Refunds: 6 euros.