Ferrari sinks at Fuji, Coletta: “We are not used to results like this”

Nothing to be done for the 499P in Japan

At Fuji, many manufacturers had a roaring Sunday with Porsche winning ahead of BMW with Alpine completing the podium. Peugeot can also smile after the fourth place of the 9X8 #93, while Toyota, Cadillac, Lamborghini and Ferrari. Cadillac was forced to retire after Earl Bamber had a puncture in contact with Marciello’s BMW, a KO that ruined Alex Lynn’s pole on Saturday. Lamborghini had a gearbox failure, Toyota lost the #7 in a crash, and the #8 made an unforgivable mistake while battling with the race-leading Porsche while being lapped.

Ferrari finished a dismal ninth with the #50 still remaining clinging to mathematics as regards the conquest of the Drivers’ title (it must win in Bahrain and hope for the retirement of the #6 Porsche or in any case for the leaders of the standings to finish outside the points). The #83 and #51 instead saw their race compromised at the start of the second lap by a pile-up triggered by a braking error by Robert Kubica.

Ferrari’s Endurance Manager Antonello Coletta commented on the bitter Sunday at Fuji for the Hypercar class, while great joy arrived in the LMGT3 class with the first victory of the 296: “Unfortunately we are not used to commenting on a result of this type, knowing the potential of the car and after having witnessed a race in which strategy, pit operations, tire management and the work of the drivers on the track was impeccable. We did everything in our power to fight for the podium and not having succeeded leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. We regret having seen two cars involved in the accident on the second lap that heavily affected the race of the Ferraris 51 and 83, return to the fight for the top positions. We console ourselves with the first victory in the WEC of the 296 LMGT3 thanks to a great performance by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and our Davide Rigon. A success that repays the great effort put in by the guys in Maranello and the AF Corse team to obtain this result.“.