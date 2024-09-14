Although they say that the meteorological phenomena They do not have a word, and sometimes they are predicted with a trajectory, but as the hours pass and the influence of winds and other factors appear, their course changes. In the case of the tropical storm ileanathe relief agencies are already ready to act immediately if required, as are the community brigades, as reported by the head of Civil Protection in Sinaloa, Roy Navarrete, at the state government’s Civil Protection session to organize against this climatic phenomenon.

To prevent any incident, 120 temporary shelters are prepared, with a capacity of almost 50 thousand people, all the municipal councils of Civil defense in the 18 municipalities. And there is a record of 2,507 elements ready to operate anywhere in the state, ranging from institutions such as Firefighters, Red Cross and Civil Protection. There are also 796 units available to intervene at any time that is requested by the entity.

As a society, it is now time to pay attention to the indications of the authorities to reduce the risks of flooding, falling into streams or having one’s physical integrity affected. The efficient results of the authorities in many cases depend on the willingness of citizens to follow the recommendations. It is necessary to work together in the face of climatic phenomena in order to have clean results.

