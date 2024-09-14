Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of September 14, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 14 September 2024, at 4:30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo will be broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend hosted by Silvia Toffanin, an iconic face of the afternoon program. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 14 September 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

First interview on “Verissimo” for Alice D’Amato, the gymnast who won a legendary gold medal on the balance beam at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In the studio Beatrice Luzzi, the new commentator alongside Cesara Buonamici in the edition of “Grande Fratello”, starting Monday 16 September on Canale 5. Also, all the emotions of Pierpaolo Pretelli, who is expecting a baby with his partner Giulia Salemi. Also in the studio are Laura Freddi’s future wedding and the story of Rossella Brescia, who is ready to write a new chapter in her life, after a complicated period. Finally, an all-round interview for Neslihan Atagül, the actress, who is expecting her first baby, who plays the protagonist Nihan in the series “Endless Love”.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch today’s episode – Saturday 14 September 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting at 4:30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.