In recent years, the spanish series They have established themselves as an international reference. A clear example is ‘La casa de papel’ which, after its run on television, came to Netflix to become a global phenomenon.

In addition, there are other Spanish fictions broadcast both on television and through streaming platforms that have been critically acclaimed. This is the case of ‘Fariña’, ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’ or ‘Antidistubios’.

There are many Spanish series that have been released this year. However, there is one that stands out above the rest for its overwhelming plot and the themes it addresses. It is about ‘Want’a solo miniseries four episodes available in Movistar Plus+.

The series is directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúarecognized for her film ‘Five little wolves’winner of three Goya awards. The filmmaker also participates in fiction as a screenwriter, along with Eduard Solà and Júlia de Paz. ​









This is ‘Querer’, a moving family drama

Nagore Aranburu and Pedro Casablanc are the protagonists of this series, which addresses a moving family conflict: that of Miren, who, after 30 years of marriage, She decides to denounce her husband for continued rape.

The daring decision de Miren confronts the family with a heartbreaking dilemmasince the two children After marriage they must decide whether to support their mother or believe in their father’s innocence. The series combines the judicial process with the complex emotional journey of its characters.

Nagore Aranburu (‘Loreak’), in the role of Miren, and Pedro Casablanc (‘Plastic Sea’), in her husband Íñigo’s, masterfully lead the cast of ‘Querer’. They complete the main cast from the series Miguel Bernardeau, Iván Pellicer, Loreto Mauleón and Natalia Huarte.

The series, of only four episodes, deals with a very invisible type of family violence: sexual abuse within the couple. «I felt like vertigo of risk, of saying, okay, This topic can be controversial. or it can be done from a humanist site that opens a good, more constructive and more human debate, without losing sight of the political, but without being simplistic,” said Ruiz de Azúa in an interview with ABC.

Miguel Bernardeau and Iván Pellicer in ‘Querer’



MOVISTAR PLUS+





‘Querer’ is Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s debut in the world of series. The fiction is not based on a real case, but it has been inspired by many of them. «We wanted to stick to what was real to avoid prejudices or the preconceived ideas that we could also bring from home,” explained the filmmaker.

Devastates Movistar Plus+ and among critics

The miniseries starring Nagore Aranburu arrived last year October 17 to Movistar Plus+ and has become one of the most viewed series on the platform during these weeks.

Furthermore, ‘Querer’ has had a great reception among critics. The series has achieved three nominations for the Forqué Awards and seven for the Feroz Awardsamong them, best drama series and best performance for both Nagore Aranburu and Pedro Casablanc.

The fiction is also considered the best Spanish series in history. And, with a score of 7.9, tops the Filmaffinity rankingabove ‘Patria’ and ‘Antidisturbios’, also highly acclaimed by the public and critics.