We still have no direct confirmation of the matter, which therefore remains a rumour at the moment, but according to some sources it seems that the Gamescom 2024 have “Best Nintendo Switch Game” category removed from its official awards due to the shortage of titles candidates for the Nintendo console.
The information was reported by TheGamer, a site that claims to have received confirmation of the matter directly from the organizers of Gamescom 2024, so it seems to be a decision actually taken by the body that manages the largest European video game fair.
Normally, as happens with other video game events, Gamescom also holds some sort of internal award ceremony for the best games present during the event each year, but in this case the category of the best Nintendo Switch games is missing.
Too few Nintendo Switch games at the event
Indeed, the Nintendo Switch games category, which is normally present, is missing from the nominees announced for the Gamescom 2024 Awards.
This clearly shows that something has changed for this year, and the reason seems to be the lack of candidates.
According to Gamescom 2024 organizers, “There were too few titles to choose from for the Best Nintendo Switch Games category this year. The committee has therefore decided to remove this category.”
While we wait to find out this year’s winners, let’s take note of this decision by Gamescom 2024, which may be understandable considering that Nintendo Switch is approaching the final phase of its life cycle.
There is no shortage of new games for the Nintendo console, but evidently the company’s decision not to be present at the event has further reduced the amount of potential nominees for the awards, leading to this situation.
