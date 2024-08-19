We still have no direct confirmation of the matter, which therefore remains a rumour at the moment, but according to some sources it seems that the Gamescom 2024 have “Best Nintendo Switch Game” category removed from its official awards due to the shortage of titles candidates for the Nintendo console.

The information was reported by TheGamer, a site that claims to have received confirmation of the matter directly from the organizers of Gamescom 2024, so it seems to be a decision actually taken by the body that manages the largest European video game fair.

Normally, as happens with other video game events, Gamescom also holds some sort of internal award ceremony for the best games present during the event each year, but in this case the category of the best Nintendo Switch games is missing.