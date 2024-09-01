TASS: Ukrainian Armed Forces Trying to Transfer Forces from Ugledar and Surrounding Areas to Selidovo

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to transfer the Ugledar group to Selydove, but without success, they reported TASS in the security forces.

It is noted that Ukrainian troops are trying to hold Selidovo with all their might. The security forces explained that the city is an important logistics hub in the supply chain of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in several directions.

Earlier, the Marines of the 155th Brigade reported the beginning of the assault on Ugledar. It was also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to be transferred to Selidovo, so they were unable to hold the city’s defense. It became known that active combat operations in this direction resumed for the first time in the last two years.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian army soldier with the call sign Alex spoke about the difficult situation near Selidovo. According to him, there are battles for the suburb of Selidovo – the settlement of Nikolaevka, where a stable line of combat contact has been formed.