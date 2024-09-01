The Aragon Grand Prix ended in a Jake Dixon. Author of the pole position in Saturday’s qualifying, the British rider from the Aspar team repeated the feat in the race, taking his second win of the season ahead of Tony Arbolino, who thanks to the 2nd place obtained his first podium this season. Also worthy of applause, Deniz Oncü. In addition to collecting his first top-three finish in this category, the Turkish driver also became the first rookie this season to reach the podium. He makes progress in the championship comeback To the Ogura8th but ever closer to Sergio Garcia, forced to retire due to the physical pain he had already suffered this weekend following a domestic accident.

Race report

Dixon proved to be the star of the Aragon race right from the start, maintaining the lead ahead of Arbolino and Moreira, who was also fighting for his first podium. Canet, on the other hand, was disastrous, starting from the front row but falling already during the first lap. Dixon remained in the lead of the race for practically all 19 total laps, with the exception of two laps in the first half of the GP in which he had to give in to an excellent pace from Arbolino, who then remained constantly in the exhausts of the British rider until the checkered flag without however completing the decisive overtaking for a potential victory. The 6th lap was the one in which Öncü also stood out for third position, first overtaking Moreira and also resisting the subsequent mistake of Aldeguer, who fell disastrously on turn 14 after coming into contact with the Turkish #32. The latter, nine laps later, also completed the attack on Lopez, with the top-3 remaining virtually unchanged from that moment until the conclusion. The story is different, however, for the riders fighting for the world title. Garcia, leader of the standings, had to raise the white flag on the 12th lap due to physical difficulties, thus opening the doors to Ogura. The Japanese, who returned after missing the Austrian GP (again due to injury), climbed up to the final eighth position, bringing himself to -12 from Garcia and at the same time increasing the gap on Roberts, who fell during the 19th and final lap. A mistake that also allowed Lopez to earn third place in the general standings, 29 points behind the championship leader.

Moto2 – Aragon GP 2024: arrival order (top-15)