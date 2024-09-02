Ubisoft has released a short clip of Assassin’s Creed Shadows For compare Naoe and Yasuke’s Leap of Faithwhich are naturally very different, indeed diametrically opposed in terms of style and execution.

Naoe’s Leap of Faith it is in fact “very graceful, very composed” (the text defines it as “very demure”, quoting a rather popular meme in recent weeks), with the shinobi performing a back flip and then disappearing into the inevitable pile of hay.

Yasuke’s Leap of Faithwhich frankly we didn’t even expect to exist, is instead “very heavy in landing, very original” and sees the samurai of African origin dive backwards, almost like in those dives into the pool done on purpose to splash as much water as possible on the people at the edge of the pool.

The fact that in the clip Naoe remains inside the hay while Yasuke jumps out upon impact suggests that the shinobi will also be able to use this maneuver to hide from enemies, while the samurai will only end up making a lot of noise and will have to draw his sword again.