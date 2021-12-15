A few months ago the rumor began to circulate about a possible remake of Splinter cell, and although we had not had new information, Ubisoft already confirmed that it is real.

Through a statement published in the study page, It was reported that this title will be in charge of the Toronto division.

This new version of Splinter cell will have the graphics engine Snowdrop from Ubisoft, which is used in other works such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Back to the classic Splinter cell

The remake in question will focus on the first installment, released in 2002 for consoles PlayStation 2, Xbox Y Pc, whose story put us in the shoes of Sam fisher, a former agent of the United States National Security Agency.

This improved installment will have us investigate the disappearance of several CIA intelligence officers, although you will discover that there is something darker behind the incidents.

Ubisoft toronto you have the task of rebuilding the game from scratch using current technological tools, so we will not see a simple graphical improvement.

Image: Ubisoft.

Matt West, producer of the remake, assured that they will adjust some elements of the original title to adapt it to new generations, but will keep intact the spirit that loved gamers in 2002.

For his part, Creative Director Chris Auty commented that stealth will be at the core of this new work, giving players the ability to exploit their creativity to go unnoticed through the use of devices and intelligence.

The creative team ensured that this remake of Splinter cell We are working under the motto of ‘respect the glasses’, which refers to the most representative element of Sam Fisher, so we can expect a product faithful to the original.

There is currently no release date for this title, but we will stay tuned.

