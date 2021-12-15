The writer and activist of American feminist and black studies, Gloria Jean Watkins, better known as Bell Hooks, died at 69 years old, this Wednesday (15). She was already ill and died at her home in Berea, a city located in Kentucky, according to a statement from her family.

Also according to this release, Hooks was surrounded by family and friends when she died.

+Super Nintendo’s father, Masayuki Uemura dies at 78 years old

The name “Bell Hooks” was adopted by Gloria Watkins due to her mother’s great-grandmother, who was called Bell Blair Hooks.

The trajectory of Bell Hooks

Born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, United States, Hooks began her studies at a public school for blacks, as the US still has schools that practiced racial segregation. Hooks later earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Stanford and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, she holds a Ph.D. from the University of California.

Most of his studies and works seek to deal with race, class and gender. One of Hooks’ main works is the book “Ain’t I a Woman?” or “And I’m not a woman?”, in the free translation into Portuguese. In all, Hooks has more than 30 books published in multiple languages ​​and numerous academic articles.

