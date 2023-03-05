Despite all the speculation, Gianella Neyra appeared on the set of “Women of the PM” and affirmed that he will continue to lead the program.

Gianella Neira She remains the fourth host of “Mujeres de la PM”. Rebecca WritensKatia Condos and Gomelsky almond They started a new season of their show on América TV, but left viewers in suspense by not showing Cristian Rivero’s partner in the promotion. However, this Saturday, March 4, she arrived at the television set on a motorcycle, which unleashed the screams of her colleagues and friends. “There was no way they were going to do this show without me,” said the ex-model very smiling.

“We wanted to deceive them a little,” Almendra Gomelsky confessed while hugging Gianella Neyra. “The four of us are finally together,” the former host of “Arriba mi gente” followed, who confirmed that they wanted her return to be a surprise for viewers.