He Service tax administration (SAT) returned to taxpayers around 74 billion pesos of Value Added Tax (VAT), the highest figure for the same period since it was recorded in 2010.

According to SAT data, reimbursements for this tax added two months to the rise. In addition, the amount reported in the first month of this year also represented an annual increase of 16 percent.

This means that the tax agency began 2023 with a historic return of a tax that is associated with the consumption of the population and that obeys the collection efficiency of the SAT and the “correction” of taxpayers before the end of the annual declaration period.

The return of VAT it occurs because payments were made improperly; although also for the balance in favor that has resulted from the tax declaration in the fiscal year.

On the other hand, the return of Income tax (ISR) added, in the same month, an amount of 867 million pesos; that is, the tax that is applied to the income obtained that increases the patrimony of a taxpayer had a decrease of 10.4 percent.

In contrast, the Special tax on production and services (IEPS) had an increase, since income was reported for 3 thousand 594 million pesosan increase of 315 percent. The latter is a tax paid for the production and sale or import of gasoline, alcohol, beer and tobacco, among other goods.

It should be noted that, during 2022, tax revenues accounted for more than 3.8 trillion pesos which represented an annual contraction of 0.9%in real terms, this as a consequence of the fiscal stimuli granted to prevent the price of gasoline from skyrocketing.

This is the first annual drop in tax revenue since 2017, according to preliminary data from the Mexican treasury.

The SAT figures report that the provisions of the 2022 Federal Income Law (LIF) were not complied with, in which it was estimated that tax collection would be 3.9 trillion pesos, however only 96.7% than scheduled. In other words, there was a shortfall of 132,000 million pesos.