The bill on the reform of funded pensions is planned to be adopted in 2022. This became known to the newspaper “News” from federal and industry officials.

According to the document, the funded part of compulsory pension insurance (OPI), which has been frozen since 2014, is being transformed into non-state pension provision (NPO). In addition, the new version of incentive measures for citizens included tax deductions of 6 percent, co-financing from the state and insurance of savings up to 1.4 million rubles.

As noted by the general director of the SberNPF Alexander Zaretsky, the proposed transformation will be voluntary. “Each insured person will be able to choose the option of transforming pension savings into NGOs or transfer their pension savings into insurance points in the MPI system,” he explained.

Earlier, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, named the reasons why the funded part of pensions had to be frozen. According to the deputy, the system of non-state pension funds (NPF) at that moment turned out to be imperfect, and the state was not ready for the outbreak of the war of funds.