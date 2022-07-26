CNN: Pentagon chief Austin allowed Ukrainian soldiers to be treated at US hospital in Germany

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin allowed the Ukrainian military to be treated at a US hospital in Germany. It became known CNN from two officials of the department, the TV channel also referred to an internal document of the department.

It is noted that we are talking about the regional medical center Landstuhl, which is located about a thousand kilometers from Ukraine. The hospital can accept up to 18 wounded at a time. At the same time, the channel emphasizes that cases of treatment of the Ukrainian military in US civilian hospitals are already known, but they have not yet been received by Pentagon hospitals.

Earlier, Switzerland refused to treat wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as this contradicts the status of a neutral state. Later, the country’s Foreign Ministry explained the refusal by better assistance on the ground. It was noted that hospitals in Ukraine are overloaded, so the government is trying to evacuate the wounded abroad.