Melissa Paredes reported, through his Instagram stories on July 26, the resolution of the Prosecutor’s Office that definitively files the blackmail complaint filed by the father of his daughter, Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba.

Melissa Paredes: “My innocence is proven”

The former host of “América Hoy” shared the resolution of the Second Office of the Second Provincial Criminal Corporate Prosecutor’s Office of Santiago de Surco, which states: “It is not appropriate to formalize and continue with the preparatory investigation at the end of the complaint against Melissa Paredes Rodríguez for the alleged commission of the crime against Patrimony-Blackmail- to the detriment of Rodrigo Cuba”.

About this, Melissa Paredes said: “Once again my innocence is proven in all this defamation . The Superior Prosecutor’s Office definitively archives the complaint against me.”

26.7.2022 | Melissa Paredes’ story about the Prosecutor’s ruling. Photo: Instagram

Will Melissa Paredes no longer go to prison?

In her second Instagram story, Melissa Paredes points out that the lawsuit for aggravated defamation, in which Rodrigo Cuba requests a civil compensation of 200,000 soles, in addition to two years and four months in prison, would not proceed either.

“The process against me for the crime of defamation resolves to flatly reject the complaint in which he asked me for 200,000 soles and two years in prison for myself,” wrote the actress of “Two Sisters.”

“We will continue step by step and with great faith”, he affirmed, and thanked his followers for the messages of encouragement he received.