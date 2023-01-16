The first ammunition load of nuclear supertorpedoes “Poseidon” for the submarine “Belgorod” was manufactured

Russia has manufactured the first Poseidon nuclear supertorpedo ammunition for the Belgorod special-purpose nuclear submarine, writes TASS with reference to a source close to the military department.

He announced the completion of separate tests of the main Poseidon components, including a nuclear power plant. “The first Poseidons ammunition has been manufactured, the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future,” the source emphasized.

However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet. On January 10, it became known that the crew of the K-329 “Belgorod” project 09852 completed a series of throw tests of the Poseidon nuclear torpedo model, which is considered a “doomsday weapon”.

The multi-purpose nuclear submarine “Belgorod” is an analogue of the “Kursk”. The submarine was launched in April 2019.