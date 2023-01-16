The decision came after demonstrations across the country against the president; the capital registers protests for 2 days

The Peruvian government extended this Sunday (Jan 15, 2023) the state of emergency for another 30 days in 7 regions of the country. According to the decree issued by the Presidency, the affected areas will be: Callao, Puno, Cusco, Andahuaylas, Tambopata, Tahuamanu, Torata and the capital, Lima. The decree has already entered into force. Here’s the full (in Spanish, 946 KB).

The government has also imposed a 10-day curfew from 8 pm to 4 am in Puno. The state of emergency also includes 5 highways: Panamericana Sul, Panamericana Norte, Central, the Apurimac-Cusco-Arequipa Sul road corridor and the Interoceanic South road corridor.

With this, the regions under a state of emergency are exempt from complying with the items of the Constitution regarding the inviolability of the home, free transit through the national territory, exit and entry into the national territory, peaceful unarmed meetings in public and private places. The article that authorizes arrest only in case of judicial determination or flagrante delicto is also suspended.

Peru had been under a state of emergency throughout the national territory since December 14, 2022. At the time, Defense Minister Alberto Otárola said that the measure “is due to acts of vandalism and violence, [fechamento de] highways and highways because of protests against the government of Dina Boluarte, who assumed the Presidency after the arrest of Pedro Castillo.

PROTESTS IN PERU

Supporters of former President Castillo have held demonstrations across the country since December calling for President Dina Boluarte’s ouster. The protests also cite the disapproval of the population regarding the bill that proposes to bring forward the national elections to April 2024 – they are scheduled for the same month of 2026. The bill was approved in the 1st round by Congress on December 20, but still needs to go through a 2nd vote, which will be held on March 15th.

Protesters tried to storm the Inca Manco Capac International Airport in the Puno region, close to the border with Bolivia. They set fire to a police vehicle on the outskirts of the site. There were records of other blockades in 49 regions of the country.

On January 6, 13 people and 2 police officers were injured during demonstrations. In Juliaca, a city in southern Peru, around 2,000 people took to the streets on Jan. 9 to demand Boluarte’s resignation. At least 17 people died.

On Thursday (12.jan), the capital, Lima, recorded the 1st demonstration against Dina Boluarte and the project to postpone the elections. In the balance (full – 479 KB, in Spanish) released on the same day, the Public Defender of Peru has counted 50 deaths since the beginning of the protests in December 2022. Among the victims are 41 demonstrators, 7 people who died as a result of traffic accidents caused by roadblocks and 2 policemen.

Demonstrations were also recorded in 17 Peruvian provinces, a stoppage of commerce in 7 and roadblocks in 27.

On Friday (Jan 13), the Minister of the Interior, Victor Rojas, the Minister of Women, Grecia Rojas Ortiz, and the Minister of Labour, Eduardo García Birimisa, resigned from their posts.

CONFLICT IN PERU

In a speech on national television on December 7, the then president, Pedro Castillo, announced the dissolution of Congress, decreed a state of emergency and a curfew throughout the national territory.

The political movement was rejected by Congress and Castillo’s ministers. On the same day, congressmen approved the impeachment of the president by 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions.

In the sequence, Castillo was arrested by the National Police and Dina Boluarte, his then deputy, took office afterwards. On December 15, the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru decreed 18 months of preventive detention for the former president. He is supposedly investigated. “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy. The infractions are provided for in articles 346 and 349 of the Peruvian Constitution.