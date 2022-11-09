Igor Lebedev, Deputy Chief Physician for Surgical Assistance at the Kommunarka City Hospital, Igor Lebedev, spoke about the risks of developing colon cancer associated with the constant use of alcohol and tobacco smoking in an interview with Moslenta.

According to the specialist, bad habits are not the main causes of cancer, but they can become factors that accelerate the process of tumor formation.

“The mechanism for the development of pathology is complex and includes the activation of different ways of its formation,” the specialist emphasized. – In addition, excessive alcohol consumption causes a violation of blood circulation in the cells, which entails other changes in the body. Constant chemical exposure harms the surface of the intestinal mucosa. This can lead to chronic inflammation and the formation of “aggressive” polyps. The latter can eventually turn into malignant tumors.”

Lebedev noted that we are talking about the use of alcohol in general. According to him, today it is impossible to say unequivocally whether there are alcoholic beverages that can be confidently called safe.

The doctor also noted that in smokers, rectal cancer is detected more often than in those who have never smoked.

“Smoking enhances the carcinogenic effect of the substance on the intestinal mucosa,” the specialist said. “Tobacco increases the risk of developing a number of diseases that themselves can be a factor in the development of colorectal cancer.”

According to Lebedev, smokers are included in many risk groups. They are susceptible to both cardiovascular and oncological diseases. Tobacco smoke contains a large amount of harmful substances, and the way to cause a variety of pathological changes in the very structure of the tissues of our body. No less dangerous are chewing tobacco, hookahs and electronic vaporizers.

“Therefore, problems can only be avoided after a person has quit smoking,” the surgeon said.

Lebedev called alcohol and smoking “non-modifiable” risk factors for colorectal cancer, that is, those that depend on lifestyle. They can multiply the effect of other factors, with which practically nothing can be done – age, heredity, environmental conditions, and many others.

“The task of each person is to reduce the number of risk factors that affect the development of the disease,” Lebedev emphasized and once again pointed out the need to give up alcohol and smoking.

The doctor also noted that even with a complete transition to a healthy lifestyle, there are risk factors for developing cancer.

“The leading direction in oncology in the modern world is early diagnosis and detection of precancerous conditions for the purpose of early and timely treatment,” Lebedev said. “And the more possible risk factors a patient has, the earlier and more actively examinations should be carried out.”

Previously, ways to avoid the development of dangerous bowel diseases were named.